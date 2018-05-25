Hafiz Oyetoro and wife, Saidat Olaide celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary

Popular comic actor, Hafiz Oyetoro known as Saka & wife, Saidat Olaide are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary today.

Saka wrote on his page:

“While growing up, I thought I had a pretty good idea of what a woman is. But when it was time for me to find my own woman, it dawned on me that a woman is not a man. In my search, I came across a lady who was edging me on, making me to belief she loved “me”.

Well, I decided to propose. She had listened quietly with encouraging countenance on her face. I went on to fantasy on how our “coming together” would be the best thing that could happen to us. Then… “Are you sure you are ready?” “YES” I answered.

“Where is your car?” “I will get one soon”

She smiled “If eventually you are able to get a car God knows when, wont you go to work with the car?” I noded proudly “So when I get married to YOU I Will be jumping on public buses”

I read her lips. CONTINUE

She had simply told me that I have to offer Me+ 2cars at least before she could say “yes” I needed no Imam to tell me she wasn’t my wife. I decided to face my career and leave “woman palava” until I met this woman who my mind told me had been searching for me.

After “toasting” her we became friends. My brotherly friend Gbenga Windapo was the Gardner who kept watering the flower of the friendship. One day a voice came “Hafiz Mumu you no go propose abi na when Jesus come back you go do am” So I proposed. She was silent for some minutes. I thought I saw her looking me over! Ye! This one too was calculating my worth. My God! What will this one ask? A building at Banana Island? I was almost saying in my mind I lost again. Then… “YES!” I had thought it was a voice in me that spoke in such audible voice. But the assurance on her gentle beautiful face assured me I had heard her voice and I heard her right. She never asked what I could offer before she could agree to be my wife.

She never requested for any material standard. I remembered then I was living in a “room and parlour” portion in a civilian barrack where we used general toilet and kitchen. This woman stood by me. She has never wavered in helping me achieve my dream, our dream our future! She had taught me what womanhood is. She had taught me a woman is a divine catalyst for achieving future dreams.

This day May 24th 15 years ago Saidat Olaide”

Leave a Comment…

comments