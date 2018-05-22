News Feed, Trending

Halt Second term ambition – CAN to Buhari

Following the mass burial for the two priests and parishioners killed by the Fulani herdsmen in Benue State recently, the President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Samson Ayokunle has commiserated with the  the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN).

CAN  has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to halt his second term ambition and address the security problems occasioned by the criminal activities of the terrorists, herdsmen and bandits

In its statement, CAN said, “It is disheartening to note that criminal Fulani herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers and other hoodlums have reduced Nigeria to a Banana Republic.

“While CAN is not opposed to the President’s exercise of his civic right by seeking re-election to the office for the second time, we urge him to halt it meanwhile and attend to the security problems occasioned by the criminal activities of the terrorists, herdsmen and bandits.


