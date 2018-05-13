Local News

Handsome Young Man Who Graduated From College As A Virgin Tells His Story With New Photos

Neeko Williams

 

Neeko Williams, a young American man who is an advocate for s*xual purity has revealed that he grauduated from College as a virgin, proving that anyone can remain a virgin for as long as they want.

The young man took to his Twitter page to celebrate the feat. 

He wrote: “When I was a freshman, a few upperclasmen said “the day a virgin graduates from A&T is the day that plane takes off” 

“I guess it’s flying tomorrow. This is just to encourage you to fight for your sexual purity. It is not impossible and it is not unrealistic. #ByHisGrace”

Neeko has since become a topic of discussion among his followers on Twitter.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Super 7: Check Out The African Footballers With The Most Expensive Cars

Revealed: How States Withdrew N593bn From Federation Account In 3 Months

Young Man Found Dead With His Hands Tied Backwards In Kogi (Photo)

Notorious Kidnapper Arrested By Police IRT Team With Two AK47 Riffles

Mohamed Salah Wins Golden Boot With New Premiere League Record

Shocking: Groom Goes Berserk As Bride Disappears Few Hours After Wedding In Niger

She ‘Married’ Her Best Friend’s Dad!

Horror: 5 Students Dead, 12 Missing As Bridge Suddenly Collapses At Tourist Site

Meet Enugu King Of Satan Who Married 57 Wives (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *