Handsome Young Man Who Graduated From College As A Virgin Tells His Story With New Photos

Neeko Williams

Neeko Williams, a young American man who is an advocate for s*xual purity has revealed that he grauduated from College as a virgin, proving that anyone can remain a virgin for as long as they want.

The young man took to his Twitter page to celebrate the feat.

He wrote: “When I was a freshman, a few upperclasmen said “the day a virgin graduates from A&T is the day that plane takes off”

“I guess it’s flying tomorrow. This is just to encourage you to fight for your sexual purity. It is not impossible and it is not unrealistic. #ByHisGrace”

Neeko has since become a topic of discussion among his followers on Twitter.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria