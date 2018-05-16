Hazard Is Better Than Mo Salah – Man United Star Says The Chelsea Playmaker Is EPL’s Best

Herrera and Hazard

While speaking on The Big Interview with Graham Hunter, Manchester United midfielder, Ander Herrera claims that Eden Hazard is the best player in the Premier League, despite Mohamed Salah scooping all the awards this season.

The Spanish international who firmly believes Hazard to be superior than Salah said; “For me, Hazard is the best player in the league. In my opinion he’s the best player in the league, I’ve said that since my first day here.”

According to Dailymail , Herrera could be tasked with stifling the winger he regards so highly when Chelsea play United in the FA Cup final this Saturday, also believes his compatriot, David de Gea is the best goalkeeper in the leaugue, saying that he is truly gifted and comfortably the best in the world in his position.

He said; “For me, David is the best by far. I think he has something that comes from god. God chose him in the goal and god chose Messi on the pitch.

“You cannot train what he did against Liverpool [at Anfield]. You cannot train what he did against Aguero when he was two metres in front of him and he put the hand out, you cannot train it.

“You can see when he receives the ball he knows always what to do. He has some special abilities that I think he hasn’t trained them, because you cannot train them, you just have them,” Herrera added.

