Entertainment, Gossip

#Headies: Charles Okocha pulls a dramatic scene when comedian Bovi tried to steal his ‘Accolades’ slogan

The 12th Headies Awards had a lot of exciting and hilarious moments which helped to ensure that there weren’t any dull moments for the guests.

One of such moments was when Bovi, one half of the show’s host was ‘bullied’ on stage by the viral hit star, Charles Okocha.

The Nunu Gang El Presidente and his ever present and equally famous hypeman had Bovi down to his knees after accusing the comedian of trying to steal his ‘Accolades’.

The rest of the video is just pure fun and humour.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

‘Seun Egbegbe Was Dating Toyin While We Were Still Married’ – Adeniyi Johnson

Manchester United want to win FA Cup for Ferguson, says Mata

Ancelotti: ‘Coppa Italia final? I’ll wear AC Milan jersey’

Florentin Pogba clashes with teammates after walking off pitch

Lionel Messi demands Barcelona sell star to accommodate Antoine Griezmann – Spanish media

Report: Real Madrid, Barcelona Chasing Chelsea Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi

Comedian Kenny Blaq happily shows off the interior of his home (Photos)

#BBNaija 2018: Cee-C reacts to Alex and Tobi’s romance

Teddy A’s babymama throws son a Spiderman themed birthday party (Photos+Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *