‘Headies is yoruba award, no igbo artist performed or won an award’ – OAP MC Akonuche

An On-Air Personality with Blaze FM, Anambra, MC Akonuche has hinted that tribalism may be present in the headies award show.

Below is what he shared on his official IG account ;



For d past 6 years iv been on radio iv come to realise DAT there is particularly a special type of segregation bw d Eastern Nigerian musicians n d westerners..

But with critical analysis, I noticed DAT d Easterners contributed so much to dia own problem.. Its very hard for Igbo artistes who has made it to support rising fellow artist .maybe bc d rising artists however don’t also support them..

Look at d sponsor’s of @the_headies ,not even one big man or company from d east,all sponsors r from Yoruba..why won’t d Igbo’s nt be segregated n nt given awards??

We make so much money n all in our mind is only business n nobody is thinking about improving entertainment in east just very few like SIR EMEKA OFFOR had in d past contributed to entertainment.

Look at d #12thheadies last nit..from d red carpet, no Igbo anchor, no Igbo presented an award, except Ebuka who of course is a Yoruba personality, no Igbo artist performed n no Igbo artist won an award in all categories.

Even SONG OF D YEAR DAT was supposed to go to MAD OVER U BY @runtown was given to a Yoruba Artist.. I work on d radio n I call tell u DAT MAD OVER U received high air play from December 2016 wen it dropped till mid 2017 wen IF by DAVIDO came out..

But wot do I know? I’m just an ordinary OAP

With dis analysis, I’m finding it difficult to accept DAT #Headies is a Nigerian award..I feel its more of a YORUBA AWARD even though d Igbo’s contributed as d architect of their own problem n therefore I’m calling out d whole Igbo Artist to come out n support their up rising artists just like @davidoofficial is doing n let our rich Igbo men try n support entertainment… If u attack me on MY wall,be rest assured DAT u will be BLOCKED.. I JUST SAID MY MIND..

