Headies2018: Slaymama seen battling with her high-heeled shoe after the event (Video)

A slaymama was seen battling with her high-heeled shoe after the Headies Awards last night.
The curvy lady who is yet to be identified was having problems standing properly with her high-heeled shoe, that she almost fell down.
A friend of hers who later noticed her problem tried to help her by lending her a shoulder to lean on, that didn’t help at all as the lady (Her friend) had no option but to take off the shoes.
Watch the hilarious video below:
Leave a Comment…
comments
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!