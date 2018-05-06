Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

#Headies2018: Slaymama seen battling with her high-heeled shoe after the event (Video)

A slaymama was seen battling with her high-heeled shoe after the Headies Awards last night.

The curvy lady who is yet to be identified was having problems standing properly with her high-heeled shoe, that she almost fell down.

A friend of hers who later noticed her problem tried to help her by lending her a shoulder to lean on, that didn’t help at all as the lady (Her friend) had no option but to take off the shoes.

Watch the hilarious video below:

