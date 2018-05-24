Heartbreaking! ‘Brother’ Of Woman Murdered By Her Lover In Lagos Speaks, Shares Her Photos

Late Joy Ozoemena was reportedly killed by the boyfriend Isaiah Chukwu.

Nnaji Misheal Offor, who is from the same village with the woman who was killed by her lover in Oshodi, Lagos and her body dumped in a bucket has broken his silence.

Chukwu and Joy, both indigenes of Ebonyi State, had been living together without formalising the relationship. He had dragged the body around 4am to the ground floor of the house en route to a dust bin before he was accosted by some youths.

Read Nnaji Misheal Offor’s post below:

“WITH TEARS DRIPPING DOWN MY CHEEKS, I TYPE THIS:

My hands keep swaying and freting since yesterday evening each time I tried to articulate my thoughts on this. I can’t just get my words. Since yesterday pictures and videos have been circulating the internet about a young man who murdered his “girlfriend”. She was no longer a girlfriend as her BRIDE PRICE WAS JUST PAID LAST MONTH AND OZOEMENA JUST RETURNED TO LAGOS WITH THE GUY. The deceased lady was my sister from Umuayom, Umuobeye, Nkalaha in Ishielu local goverment area of Ebonyi State where we were both born and brought up.

The last post she made on Facebook was on the 16th of this month with her username, Nina Joy-Seraph. The first child of her parents. The last time I travelled to the village, I did asked her mother about her and she said she was fine.





My peace has eluded me. I cannot articulate my thought. For a certain lady who is busy peddling the rumour that the deceased (Oz) recked the guy financially and wanted to jilt him, I need to tell you that Oz’s bride price was paid recently and she was brutality killed by the guy for what from every indication was for ritual purpose. Pray neither you nor your sisters will be a victim of this kind of horror. I can recall how this girl went with her poor mother to work on people’s farms to make ends meet.

She had her secondary education at the only secondary school in our village. Her mother had lost so many children before her birth, hence the name Ozoemena which means let another one not happen, given to her. How will I get over this ???? This cannibalism ………… I feel like writing on materialism and human absurdism, I feel like attacking certain greedy and desperate cowards called men who make ladies their sacrificial lambs but I cannot get my words…….Oz, Rest in peace…

This Nkalaha blood which also flows through my veins that was shed like that of a ceremonial ram must not go unavanged ……Good Night …my blood.”

