Heartbreaking! Final Year Pharmacy Student Of OAU Dies

The late Abioye Yusuf Segun

A final year student of the Faculty Of Pharmacy, Obafemi Awolowo University, Abioye Yusuf Segun is dead.

According to reports, Segun died around 9a.m, today. Before his death, Segun had fallen ill on Monday before being rushed to health centre of the institution.

He was later transferred to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, from where he was referred to the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital , Ile-ife, where he finally died.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria