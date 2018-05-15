Heartbreaking! Final Year Student Killed By A Reckless Driver In Ebonyi State (Photos)

A final year student’s life has been cut short after a reckless driver mowed him down outside the Evangel University, Akaeze, Ebonyi state campus.

A reckless hit-and-run driver has on Tuesday, knocked down and killed a final year student of the Evangel University, Akaeze in Ebonyi State, outside the school’s campus.

Multiple online reports revealed that the victim, Promise, a student of the Department of Mathematics, was knocked down while trying to catch a bus.

It was gathered that the accident victim gave up the ghost while being rushed to the hospital by the said driver.