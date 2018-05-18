Heartbreaking: Groom Loses His Mother On The Day Of His Wedding In Fire Outbreak (Photos)

One of the victims of the fire

There are some days that are unforgettable in the life of any man and for Ezemoro John Ifeaghochukwu, it is the day of his traditional wedding.

The day which was meant to be one of the happiest days of his life, turned out to be one of the worse moments for him after a mishap occurred on the way to his traditional wedding in Umuahia, Abia state.

According to Ezemoro John Ifeaghochukwu, fire broke out after an accident which killed his mother, one other and injured many others in the process.

The heartbroken man has revealed that, his family’s name has been dragged to the mud and his elder brother accused of using the victims for ritual purposes.

Below is what he shared on Facebook.

“May 12 2018. An unforgettable day in my life. My supposed day of joy that suddenly turned into an unbearable sorrow. A day of my traditional marriage which never take place anymore.What a fire outbreak that took the life of my mothers and injured many on the way of my traditional marriage at umuahia.

“Many things have been said, my families name dragged into mug.

“My elder brother (SAMMYSOLO) has been accused of using those victims for rituals.

“Pls friends and wellwishers,pray for me and my family to overcome this unthinkable evil.

“We’re bereaved right now, may God Almighty grant the injured victims a quick recovery. Grant the deads eternal rest.”

Below are more photos of those hurt by the fire:

