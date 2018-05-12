Heartbreaking: Wedding Turns To Painful Funeral As Couple Die Just Hours Before Their Marriage (Photos)

The scene of the crash that killed the couple

A bride and groom’s wedding had to be hastily turned into a funeral after both died hours before they were due to get married, it’s reported.

The nuptials of Luana Alves, 36 and her groom Rodrigo Nogueira, 31, were to take place yesterday at 11am at a church in Passos, southeast Brazil.

But the night before the wedding both were in a car crash.

It’s reported that they may have been rushing home to finalise preparations for their big day.

Cops said their car collided head-on yesterday with another as driver Rodrigo allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle on Brazil’s 184 Highway.

The couple died before their wedding

Bride Luana died immediately and Rodrigo hours later after he was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

Shocked relatives, many of whom had just arrived in the town ready for the wedding, quickly had to organise the couple’s burial.

The hastily-arranged funeral took place yesterday in the same church where they were supposed to have tied the knot, according to reports.

The driver of the othe car, Jorge Rocha, 50, was also taken to the local Alzeira Velano hospital but also died of his injuries.

***

