Heartbreaking: Woman Spotted Cleaning Her Son’s Blood From Pavement After He Was Murdered (Photo)

The mother of murdered teenager Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was seen scrubbing her own son’s blood from the pavement after he was shot dead on Saturday.

Pretana Morgan, 38, is mourning her son’s death after a suspected drive-by shooting in Southwark, south London, during a spate of violent attacks over the bank holiday weekend.

Assisted by another woman, she was filmed barefoot, wiping the pavement clean after her son became the capital’s 63rd murder victim this year. The blood had not been washed away two days after the shooting.

The footage was shown on Sky News, where it was described as ‘soul destroying’. The day after her son’s murder, Ms Morgan made a desperate plea for end street violence, saying: ‘Let my son be the last.’

In tears, she spoke of her ‘handsome’ son Rhyhiem, saying he had ‘so much potential’ and wanted to change lives by helping other young people. ‘Just let it stop. What must be, must be,’ she said. ‘It’s not about race, it’s not about nation, it’s not about culture. ‘Nothing. It’s just a human race. ‘Just one human race. So children, please let my son be the last.’ Two teenagers were stabbed and a man was shot on bank holiday Monday in the latest of a spate of violent attacks across the bank holiday weekend. Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in a knife attack on Leytonstone Road, Stratford, east London, shortly after 4.30pm on Monday. While a teenager, believed to be 16, was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in a Broomfield Park, in Palmers Green, north London, less than an hour earlier. Both victims were fighting for life in hospital but Scotland Yard has since said their injuries are now deemed to be non-life threatening. A man, 30, was shot in John Williams Close, New Cross Gate shortly after 4.50pm. His injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening, police said. The Monday attacks came after a 24-hour crime wave, that saw a 13-year-old boy become an innocent victim as he was shot in the head while walking down a street with his parents in Harrow on Sunday. The youngster was hit by shotgun pellets after an attack on a 15-year-old boy at around 1.15pm. On Sunday night, a 43-year-old man was stabbed in Perivale, north-west London, after a dispute about driving. Police said the man was attacked on Buckingham Avenue at around 9pm after a number of residents questioned a man in a blue car about the nature of his driving in the small residential street.

