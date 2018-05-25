Local News

Heartbroken Man Curses The Police After Stray Bullet Killed His Brother In Ajegunle, Lagos (Photos)

A Facebook user identified as Christian Ojinkeya, has taken to the social networking platform to post some photos and revealed how a 20-year-old young man was allegedly shot dead by policemen while trying to separate a clash between two warring groups in Ajegunle area of Lagos state. 

According to the poster who is the deceased’s brother, the police officers shot directly at the crowd in the course of stopping the fight between two streets before killing the apprentice identified as Obinna who was said to be in his master’s shop. 

It was gathered that stray bullet was reported to have hit the victim who is also said to be an orphan. He was rushed to the hospital where he finally gave up the ghost.

Here is the full post about the death below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Shocker: Man Divorces New Wife Just 15 Minutes After Their Wedding…You Won’t Believe Why

Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple Who Met 5 Years Ago During NYSC

Horror: Tanker Crushes Father Of 3 Kids To Death In Lagos Traffic After It’s Breaks Failed

Yahoo Yahoo: Nigerian Lady Schooling In The U.K Shares Shocking Exam Question About ‘419’ In Nigeria

Bauchi Deputy Governor, Nuhu Gidado Resigns… See His Reason

Man Shocked After Friend Who Left For Canada A Week Ago Called Him And Was Weeping… Find Out Why

25 Year-Old Student Thrown Into Prison For Allegedly Killing His Girlfriend

How Teenage Tears Turned Liverpool’s Humble Hero Salah Into A Goalscoring Superstar

Prisoner Dies While Escaping After Digging 230ft Long Tunnel Under His Cell’s Toilet (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *