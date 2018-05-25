Heartbroken Man Curses The Police After Stray Bullet Killed His Brother In Ajegunle, Lagos (Photos)

A Facebook user identified as Christian Ojinkeya, has taken to the social networking platform to post some photos and revealed how a 20-year-old young man was allegedly shot dead by policemen while trying to separate a clash between two warring groups in Ajegunle area of Lagos state.

According to the poster who is the deceased’s brother, the police officers shot directly at the crowd in the course of stopping the fight between two streets before killing the apprentice identified as Obinna who was said to be in his master’s shop.

It was gathered that stray bullet was reported to have hit the victim who is also said to be an orphan. He was rushed to the hospital where he finally gave up the ghost.

Here is the full post about the death below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria