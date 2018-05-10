Heartbroken Oyinbo Woman Cries Out After Losing $480k To 3 Different Love Scammers In Fake Marriages

The Australian woman who admitte of loosing her money in fake marriages

A heartbroken grandmother identified simply as Suzie, has admitted to being ‘gullible’ and ‘brainwashed’ in the past after she lost a total of $480,000 over the course of three separate online relationships is now warning others about the dangers of cyber love.

According to Dailymail UK , while speaking in an interview with A Current Affair, the woman revealed how she sold her home and parted with close to half a million dollars in order to continue transferring money to her romantic partners overseas.

She said; ‘Maybe that’s what I was doing: buying love,’ she reflected, adding that ‘When I think back now I think that’s what I was doing.’

But despite still being married to one of her scamming suitors, Suzie seems to be waking up to the sobering realisation that ‘Men aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.’

It just took three particular men to do it. The first one called himself David Fisher: a charming British gentleman, by all online appearances.

David sweet-talked his way into gaining access to Suzie’s bank account so that he could buy a laptop he wanted – and eventually rorted the Australian grandmother out of her father’s $76,000 inheritance before disappearing from her life entirely.

The next man appeared on the scene shortly thereafter: this time, in the form of an American, Taliban-fighting soldier by the name of Johnson Williams.

When Johnson started asking for money, Suzie sold her house to fund it. ‘I went along with it because I felt: ‘Wow, I’ve actually got somebody in my life now, and I’m committed to this man,’ she said.

Of course, that man too turned out be an extortionist in disguise – and when Suzie’s bank looked deeper into the transactions, they found that at least five other women were also sending him money under the false pretense of a relationship. The funds were being wired to Ghana, as it turned out.

The third time Suzie found love was with a man named Godfrey Kyzungo, from Uganda, whom she met on Facebook. This time Suzie went to Africa to meet her courtier in person, and even went so far as to marry him in the flesh before regularly sending him bank transfers.

But Suzie has since confessed that she believes Godfrey’s motives were simply to marry her for the money and move to Australia.

Now, she’s looking into having her marriage to him annulled, and speaking up to let others know that the internet dating scene is rife with scam artists.

Her hope is that other men and women don’t fall for the same tricks that she did. ‘These people are evil how they manipulate your mind,’ she says.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria