News Feed, Trending

Heartwarming video of young Nigerian soldiers dancing and praising God in the jungle (Watch)

Irrespective of their dilemma, this Nigerian soldiers still find ways to entertain themselves, stay busy and keep hope alive.

A young Nigerian soldier identified as Olowumoke Joshua just posted this video of himself and his colleagues in the jungle.

The video showed them dancing and praying to God in the jungle.

Watch below:

-Akpraise

You may also like

Twitter user shows off his 21-year-old female mechanic who plies her trade in Ikorodu

Man Who Came Back From The Dead In 1975 Dies Again

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th May

IGP Idris Says You Can Search Police Before they Search You- Nigerians Say Except you want to Die

Not Legally Binding? Nigerians Who Got Married at Ikoyi Registry React

15 THREATS TO DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA – Shehu Sani

Femi Otedola’s Impersonator Promises Youth Money to Empower Them, Otedola Responds

See What Billionaire Businessman Otedola Said About Contesting Lagos Governorship Election

Nigerians Mock Ibrahim Magu as He Misfires in New Interview

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *