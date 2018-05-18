Heavy Security At Lagos State APC Secretariat Ahead Of State Congress

Security has been beefed up around the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Lagos ahead of the chapter ‘s state congress on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who was at the ACME Road, Ikeja secretariat of the party reports that scores of armed security officials were stationed around the secretariat, where the congress would be held.

Just opposite the secretariat, some armed policemen were seen standing by an Armoured Personnel Carrier stationed there.

The others were in three patrol vans watching around the secretariat to prevent any threats to security.

Private security guards manning the secretariat gate were also seen screening visitors to the party office.

However, the heavy security did not prevent some party members from staging a protest at the secretariat.

No fewer than 100 protesters, all female, from the Odi-Olowo area of the state, protested the candidature of one Mrs Adeyemi Idera for an executive position in Saturday’s congress.

The women, all carrying placards rejecting Idera, said the chieftain no longer enjoyed the support of members in Odi-Olowo.

“We don’t want her. She should not represent us. She does not enjoy our support,’ Alhaja Mulikat Adeola, who led the protest said.

Vice Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Funsho Ologunde, who addressed the protesters urged them to remain calm.

He said the protest was not necessary as the chieftain’s name was not on the list of candidates.

“We are in the month of Ramadan, so we should not embark on things that will wear us out. The protest is not necessary, the name of Idera is not on the candidates’ list. That I can assure you,” he said.

The protesters, thereafter, erupted in singing and dancing following Ologunde’s assurance.

Speaking on preparations for the congress, Assistant Publicity of the party in the state, Mr Abiodun Salami, said all arrangements had been concluded.

He said no fewer than 2500 delegates would elect 27 executive members at the congress.

Salami said one of the executive positions would be reserved for a member living with disability in line with the party’s policy of inclusiveness.

He said the security in place at the secretariat on Friday was a measure of the watertight security that would be in place at the congress proper on Saturday.

“We are set for the congress on Saturday. The candidates have obtained forms and submitted.

“All arrangements have been perfected including security; you can see the atmosphere, it is going to be watertight tomorrow. We are set for our state congress and I can assure, it is going to be successful,” he said.

(NAN)

