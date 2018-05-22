Her Royal Highness, Meghan and Prince Harry arrive for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party

Her Royal Highness Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry arrived for their first ever public appearance as a married couple today.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales for a celebration of his 70th birthday in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The garden party will see more than 6,000 people, all from the charities and military associations most closely linked with the Prince, descend on the grounds of Buckingham Palace for music, speeches, and, a customary cup of tea and cucumber sandwich.

