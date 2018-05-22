Entertainment, Gossip

Her Royal Highness, Meghan and Prince Harry arrive for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party

Her Royal Highness Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry arrived for their first ever public appearance as a married couple today.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales for a celebration of his 70th birthday in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The garden party will see more than 6,000 people, all from the charities and military associations most closely linked with the Prince, descend on the grounds of Buckingham Palace for music, speeches, and, a customary cup of tea and cucumber sandwich.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Slay Queen arrested for faking her own kidnap in order to offset debts

#BBNaija: Anto lands first Acting role in Comedy Stage Play

“May Allah punish your late mother In her grave” — Lizzy Anjorin tells follower

Fans drag Alex for promoting ‘shakulized’ party

Ifu Ennada features in Mc Galaxy’s new music video

UNICAF University becomes member of Sarua

Adebola Williams shares his thought on what he thinks about Cee-C

Don Jazzy poses in front of his Bentley, Efe, Khloe, Mr. P others react

”Sex isn’t all that if we can’t just lay down on the bed …” – Don Jazzy says, fans react

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *