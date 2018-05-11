Local News

Herbalist Lands In Hot Soup After Doing This To His Own Cousin In Lagos

File photo: Police officers

Surajudeen Adeniji, a 46-year-old native doctor, charged with macheting his cousin during an argument, was on Friday granted reprieve by a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The accused, who is facing a two-count charge of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and inflicting injury. He, however, denied the charges.

Police Insp. Ben Ekundayo, the prosecutor, told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 24 at No. 11, Oduntafa St., Lagos Island.

He said the accused had built a shrine at the entrance of the only toilet and bathroom in the compound of their family house and during a visit to the toilet he had a brush with the herbalist.

“While the accused’s cousin, Kudus Olawale, was in a hurry to go into the toilet to ease himself, he mistakenly stepped on the mat the accused placed on the floor for his customers.

 

“An argument ensued and the accused brought out a machete and injured him with it,” Ekundayo said.

The offences contravened Sections 166 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 245 stipulates three years imprisonment for offenders.

In her ruling, Magistrate Olumide Fusika granted the accused N50,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until May 31 for hearing.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Pastor’s Wife In Hot Soup After Sleeping With 2 Church Members In Lagos

Billionaire Kidnapper: How I Paid 223,000 Euros Ransom To Evans – Witness Shocks Court In Lagos

We Have The Powers To Invite IGP – Senate

Ex-DSS Spokesperson, Marilyn Ogar Fights For Her Job

BBNaija Sponsor, Payporte Allegedly Owing Workers’ Salaries – Staff Exposes Company

See Video Of President Buhari Departing The UK For Nigeria

Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill Accused Of Theft in Ghana, He Replies

Police Recruitment: Commissioner Speaks On Shortlisted Candidates, Forgery, Age Falsification

Unforgettable Nigerian Musicians Who Ignored ‘Banana’ And ‘Cassava’ For Societal Change

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *