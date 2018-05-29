Herdsmen Attack Man Inside His Farm, Inflict Deep Machete Cuts On Him In Edo (Graphic Photos)

The victim of herdsmen attack

A Facebook user identified as Shadrack Okpomhe, has taken to the social networking platform to post some graphic photos of a farmer is currently battling for his life after suspected herdsmen attacked him on his farm, leaving him with deep matchete wounds over the weekend.

According to the man who shared the story online, three Fulani herdsmen stormed the farm in Igiode community in Etsako East local government area of Agenebode in Edo state, and attacked the farmer and afterwards stole his phone, money and other items.

See photos of the farmer below (viewer’s discretion is highly advised);

