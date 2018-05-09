Local News

Herdsmen Attack Passengers On Their Way To Kaduna, Rob, R*pe Women (Photos)

 

One of the victims of the attack

A Nigerian Pastor Chima Lawrence has taken to Facebook to share the story of how herdsmen attacked and robbed them on their way way to Kaduna last week.

According to him, they took away their valuables and also r*ped women.

Below is what he wrote:

‘Thank God for saving my life after a horrifying attack by herdsmen on our way to Kaduna. They robbed us, r*ped women and took away our monies and other valuables’.

‘In a hospital in Kaduna receiving treatment from multi knife cuts and stabbing during the herdsmen attack last saturday’

See more photos:

