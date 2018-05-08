Local News

Herdsmen Killings: AK47 Rifle Dealers Paraded By The Police In Benue State (Photos)

The Nigeria Police Force has on Tuesday, May 8th, paraded many AK47 riffle dealers selling arms reportedly used in killing innocent citizens across the country.

Popular Police officer, Abba Kyari and and the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) were at hand in Benue State today during the parading of the criminal suspects.

See more photos below;

