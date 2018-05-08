Here is Why Buhari’s anti-corruption war is not working – Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare spoke recently about campaign against corruption by the current government, saying that the Federal Government’s approach to the fight was straight-forward and is yet to produce any serious conviction after three years.

On Channels Television programme, Roadmap 2019, on Monday, Pastor Bakare, said the only reason , President Muhammadu Buhari’s war against corruption hasn’t yielded any fruit is because the war has not been fought in a sustainable and holistic manner.

The Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly,while some of the accused had been treated with kid’s gloves, others had been hammered even when their guilt had not been completely established.

Here is what Bakare, who was Buhari’s running mate during the 2011 general elections, said

“All I hear today is corruption is fighting back. It’s a thing of deep concern for me that up till this hour, three years after, except the likes of Sambo Dasuki who had been detained more or less forever for whatever reasons, I have not seen any serious conviction. “I have seen pats on the back via ‘return some and leave the rest’ and I have seen sensationalism. If we turn the searchlight into the body polity in Nigeria, it will not be absolutely out of place to say the synonym for politics in Nigeria is banditry, regardless of who is in power.”

Global anti-corruption watchdog, Transparency International, TI, had in February ranked Nigeria low in its 2017 Corruption Perception Index, CPI, placing Nigeria in the 148th position out of 180.