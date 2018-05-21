Entertainment

Here’s Why Davido might be in trouble if he leaves Chioma!

“And If I ever Leave o, make water carry me dey go Far Away…Far Away…”

Davido was in love when he sang this lyrics in his song ASSURANCE and all he had on his mind was giving his woman the Lifetime Assurance she desperately needed from him, but has the singer considered that somehow, he has placed a serious curse on himself that might affect him if he leaves Chioma.

Apparently, 23 year old Chioma would not put all her trust in Davido who fathered two daughters even while they were dating, hence, the need for a strong assurance.

Now, Chioma has all the assurance she wants even more than she asked for, plus a big curse from the lover boy.

However, was Davido wise to have invoked the waters? Dangerous isn’t it? Let’s just hope this affair leads to the altar or better still, IF it ever ends let it be amicable!

We don’t want the waters carrying Davido FAR Away…

-36NG


