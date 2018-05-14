Hilarious: Liverpool Fans Boo Mohamed Salah After He Did This With His Daughter On The Pitch (Video)

Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool superstar, was booed by a packed Anfield moments after picking up the Premier League Golden Boot award yesterday.

The Egyptian winger scored his 32nd goal of the campaign during Liverpool’s 4-0 demolition of Brighton.

It meant he broke the record for the most amount of goals scored in a 38-match season, beating the likes of Alan Shearer and Luis Suarez.

But, despite his remarkable achievements, Reds fans jokingly booed him for what he did with his daughter Makka moments after the final whistle.

Makka was filmed showing off her skills in front of the crowd, who were cheering her every touch.

Her dad then came over and stole the ball from her – and was met with a torrent of boos.

Realising his mistake, the 25-year-old held up his hands and let his daughter continue her skills-fest.

Fans were quick to praise the moment after footage went viral online.

“That is why I love football, brilliant,” one wrote.

Another added: “This was a lovely moment that captured some of what it is to be part of the LFC family.”

And a third wrote: “Simply the best fans in the world.”

Watch the video below:

