Local News

Hilarious Photos Of A Slay Queen And Her Boyfriend Set The Internet Buzzing With Mixed Reactions

 

The couple trending online 

The photos of a young couple who are obviously crazy in love, have emerged online and are currently making the rounds on social media.

The hilarious photos have been trailed with mixed reactions and criticisms, as many applaud them for their guts to publicly flaunt their love.

Others have lambasted them for their naivety and the archaic lifestyle they exhibited in the photo-shoot, and wondered where in the world they come from.

The identities of the loved-up couple or where the photos were taken, were not ascertained by TORI News as at the time of filing this report.

 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Rihanna Steals The Show Rocking Catholic-Inspired Dress To Met Gala (Photos)

Charly Boy Celebrates His Mother’s 100th Birthday (Photos)

Born-again Rapper Lynxxx Caught Smoking Like A Chimney At A Public Event In Lagos (Video)

So Shocking: Read How Katsina NCE Holder Celebrated His Graduation On Facebook (Photos)

Officer Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, Hides Her Corpse And Absconds Over Her Refusal To Accept Breakup (Photos)

Drama As Nigerian Man Drags Oxford University In England To Court…You Won’t Believe Why

Davido Becomes Brand Ambassador For Infinix Smartphone

Aisha Reacts To Buhari’s 4-Day London Medical Vacation

Senate Summons DG Of DSS, CG Of Customs…Find Out Why

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *