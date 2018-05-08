Hilarious Photos Of A Slay Queen And Her Boyfriend Set The Internet Buzzing With Mixed Reactions

The couple trending online

The photos of a young couple who are obviously crazy in love, have emerged online and are currently making the rounds on social media.

The hilarious photos have been trailed with mixed reactions and criticisms, as many applaud them for their guts to publicly flaunt their love.

Others have lambasted them for their naivety and the archaic lifestyle they exhibited in the photo-shoot, and wondered where in the world they come from.

The identities of the loved-up couple or where the photos were taken, were not ascertained by TORI News as at the time of filing this report.

