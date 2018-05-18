Hilarious: This Video Of Musician, Flavour Working Out Is Causing Serious Drama On Instagram

Flavour working out

Flavour is often regarded as one of the most handsome and s*xiest Nigerian musicians. This is because most people feel his perfectly toned body is exactly the ideal one for any woman.

Flavour who is by any standard, one of the most successful musicians in Nigeria, is also notorious for his affairs with women especially with former beauty queens. The young man already has two kids with ex beauty pageant winners and is popular among his fans because of the way he frequently posts half-unclad photos of himself online.

The musician recently caused some buzz on his Instagram page with a video he posted which showed him working out.

In the beginning of the video, Flavour is seen with his elbows to the floor and his waist high in the air. He then proceeds to bring his wait down towards the floor before raising it high and bringing it down again. He repeats this severally.





His many followers who found the workout style suggestive, stormed his comment section to express what they thought about it. Some of them felt the singer was showing off how he usually makes his babies with his baby mamas.

