History will not forgive Buhari for always blaming past government – Ben Bruce

Ben Bruce, Senator representing Bayelsa East on Saturday said history may or may not forgive previous administrations for not being the best leaders, but history will never forgive our present leadership for not leading and instead blaming.

According to the Senator, they are called leaders for a reason and not called blamers, therefore their job is to lead, not to blame. See what he wrote via Twitter;

History may or may not forgive previous administrations for not being the best leaders, but history will never forgive our present leadership for not leading and instead blaming. We are called leaders for a reason. We are not called blamers. Our job is to lead, not to blame. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) May 26, 2018

See reactions from Nigerians

Ben,I honestly wonder if u reflect on ur tweets b4 sending.If for e.g.,I ask u hw much u earn as a senator&If it is fair given d state of D pple,u probably wld keep mute.Why don’t u lead from ur own position?Pple wld appreciate dat than these ur tweets which appears 2mock D pple — Saheed Kaka (@lofynda) May 26, 2018

Your own leadership can start from those bogus allocation by reducing it and ask executive to use it and fund infrastructures across the federation. Posterity will be kind to you and your colleagues when you do that because, parliamentarians are leaders too — Daveude (@Daveude1) May 26, 2018