Politics, Trending

History will not forgive Buhari for always blaming past government – Ben Bruce

Image result for ben murray bruce

Ben Bruce, Senator representing Bayelsa East on Saturday said history may or may not forgive previous administrations for not being the best leaders, but history will never forgive our present leadership for not leading and instead blaming.

According to the Senator, they are called leaders for a reason and not called blamers, therefore their job is to lead, not to blame. See what he wrote via Twitter;

See reactions from Nigerians


You may also like

APC is a clog in our collective quest for national cohesion, happiness and economic prosperity – PDP

Buhari is a plague on this nation – Reno Omokri

Check out this photo of a Catholic Bishop praying for the priest infected with Ebola in Congo

‘You are a shameless liar’ – Woman who celebrated her divorce with a cake gets response from her husband’s family

Ghanaian judge caught watching porn video during court session (Video)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th May

Please Resist Pressure to Rig Ekiti governorship election – Jonathan to Buhari

Nigerian Family Disowns Daughter Seeking to Marry a Woman

Lady recounts how she was physically abused by her lover of 3 years (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *