Hollywood actress, Taraji P Henson shows off her engagement ring (Photos)

Recently-engaged Hollywood actress, Taraji P Henson showed off her engagement ring on the red carpet while attending the 2018 Fox Upfronts on Monday, May 14, at Central Park’s Wollman Rink in New York City.

The 47-year-old actress, who got engaged to former American footballer Kelvin Hayden on Sunday, May 13, was beaming as she posed for photos with her stunning new engagement ring hours after announcing her engagement in an Instagram post.

Leave a Comment…

comments