Holy Crime: Lagos Prophet Exposed For Allegedly Instructing Church Member To Kidnap A Child

The General Overseer of Holy Family, Happy Family Ministry, Prophet Ernest, allegedly made an apparition in a dream to instruct a former church member, Mrs Rosemary Chukwu, to kidnap a child, an Ikeja High Court heard on Thursday.

According to a report by The Nation, a witness identified as John Okoroafor, narrated how Mrs Chukwu made the revelation while giving statements to the police at the Panti Police Station before Justice Josephine Oyefeso.

It was gathethere that Chukwu allegedly kidnapped the 6-year-old boy on June 25, 2014, from the premises of the Holy Family, Holy Family Ministry in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Chukwu, a housewife who resides in the Majidun area of Ikorodu, is now standing trial on a charge of kidnapping contrary to Section 257 of Criminal Law of Lagos 2011.

Led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Ms Abike Oluwasanmi, Okoroafor, told the court that Chukwu said she was instructed by the prophet to kidnap the boy.

“The police questioned her and she told us that, Prophet Ernest asked her to kidnap a child. She said that Prophet Ernest used to appear in her dreams to give her the instructions to kidnap the child.

“At that point, all the policemen looked at themselves, they asked her to go and they also asked me to go,” Okoroafor said.

Earlier in his testimony, Okoroafor told the court that on July 25, 2014 while heading to the church, he was warned by a member of the church about an irate mob attacking the church.

He said the mob allegedly attacked the church after Chukwu was caught with the kidnapped child and allegedly confessed that the crime was committed with the pastor’s instructions.

“A lot of people came into the Ministry and they started beating people, burning things and beating the General Overseer”, he said.

Okoroafor said he asked where Prophet Ernest was, he was told he was in Ikorodu Police Station to make a statement.

“I went there with some of our members and when we got there, Prophet Ernest was taken to a clinic for treatment. Some members of the Ministry and I went to Prophet Ernest’s house at Ikorodu to pray about the matter and while there, I was called to Panti, Yaba to give a statement,” he said.

Okoroafor added that he was briefly acquainted with Chukwu in 2012 when she used to attend the church.

He said Mrs Chukwu told him that she had opened her Ministry and that I should come and pray with her. He said he went to see her and prayed with her and her two children after which he left her, adding that it was the last time he saw her.

Justice Oyefeso has adjourned the matter till June 1 for continuation of trial.

