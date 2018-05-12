Honorable Killed After Paying N500K To Kidnappers, Corpse Recovered In Forest (Photos)

Hon. Evance Ochuko Ivwuriepersonally led and coordinated the arrests and recovery of the victim.

Delta State Police Command yesterday recovered the remains of Hon. Onos Onokpoma from Okurekpo thick forest in Ethiope East after a two days thorough search.

According to reports, the notorious kidnappers who are said to hail from Eku, Okurekpo and Oviorie have been apprehended and currently in Police detention, also the victim’s keeper is currently on the Run, his wife has been apprehended, including two others suspects who were fingered in the conspiracy are also on the run. The kidnappers were said to have collected a ransom Of N500,000.00 after executing Hon. Onose Onakpoma





The remains of Hon. Onos Onokpoma

Hon. Evance Ochuko Ivwurie, member Representing Ethiope East in the House of Representative personally led and coordinated the arrests and recovery of the victim. The anti kidnap Unit Of the Delta State Police Command recovered the body of Hon. Onose Onakpoma who was kidnapped and shot dead by a notorious group of kidnappers operating in Ethiope East LGA.

One of the suspected kidnappers

The Omote Eboh, a kidnap-for-ransom network in the thick forest between Okurekpo and Okuekpagha boundary (Omue’ te’te) carried out a major robbery operation on 31st March, 2018 where they robbed over 20 people including Hon. Onose Onakpoma and there after which they kidnapped him and hauled him to the thick forest where he was promptly killed before the Kidnappers called to pick up a ransom of N500,000.00 and thereafter vanished into the thin air with no trace of Hon. Onakpoma and a little or no trace of the Kidnappers. Most of the perpetrators of the heinous crime have been apprehended including those who aided the escape of the kidnap Victim Keeper- Omote Eboh and his wife.

“Hon. Honourable Evance Ivwurie member representing Ethiope East in the Delta State House Of Assembly continues with all efforts to make good [on] his commitment to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators and ensure the recovery and return of the remains of the kidnap victim Hon. Onakpoma to his hometown in Urhuoka, Abraka to accord to him the decent burial he deserves,” said Barrister Akoro M. C spokesman and Legal Assistant Of Hon. Evance Ivwurie. Hon Onakpoma’s remains are in the Eku Baptist Government Hospital morgue while officials are preparing legal documents to release the body to the family.

Source: NationaHelm

