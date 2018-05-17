Horror: Father Of Two Jumps From A Bridge To His Death After Police Did This To Him (Photos)

A distressed father-of-two jumped 120ft to his death after police released his photo, identifying him as part of a r*pe case, Daily Mail UK reports.

Mwitumwa Ngenda, 30, was found on the edge of Rainbow Bridge over the M62 near Huddersfield in the early hours of August 28 last year.

PC Michael Caulfield told Bradford Coroner’s Court how he desperately tried to talk him down before he jumped.

Yesterday’s inquest heard how Mr Ngenda’s picture had been published by Greater Manchester Police in connection to an alleged r*pe case on July 8.

He immediately handed himself in for questioning but vehemently denied the offence.

The hearing was told he borrowed his sister’s car and drove to the bridge where he eventually died on the morning of August 28.

His father Dr Love Mwitumwa Ngenda and mother Gladys, along with his ex-wife Beth Morgan, listened to five hours of evidence about how their son’s death in Scammonden near Huddersfield.

The bridge he jumped from

Although he was a bubbly and much-liked bank worker at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Manchester he had a history of depression and suffered anxiety attacks, the inquest heard.

Coroner Martin Fleming heard how PC Caulfield was scrambled to the scene after reports of a man on the bridge.

In written evidence read to the court he told how he did everything possible to avoid him leaping and how he had recorded their conversation on his body camera.

The officer asked Mr Ngenda to tell his story and he spoke about the rape allegation which was made on July 8.

The officer said: ‘Someone had made an allegation and it would be in the papers.

‘I said I would spend all day there if required. He said he didn’t want to be arrested and in handcuffs.

‘He told me to step back. At one time I managed to get him to smile.

‘He didn’t come back over the barrier and at 7.40am he let go and fell from my sight onto the carriageway.

‘I was shocked at what had happened and I composed myself as best I could.’

Later Mr Ngenda’s parents watched their son’s final, harrowing conversation with the officer as recorded on his body camera.

