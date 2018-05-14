Horror: Four Dead As Two Fuel Tankers Collide With Each Other In Benue State (Photos)

It has been reported that as many as four persons have been killed in a horrific accident.

Local reports show that the sad incident happened a few days ago in the quiet village of Juta in Ukum local government area of Benue state.

The horrific accident occurred after two tankers which were both laden with fuel collided with each other and burst into flames.

The tragic event reportedly led to the death of fours persons including two villagers from Sardauna local government in Taraba state.

See more photos below:

