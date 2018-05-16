Local News

Horror: Man Cut Into Two After Falling Off A Train In Lagos (Graphic Photos)

A really unfortunate man has died a terrible death in Lagos.

The man’s gruesome death was recorded after he got cut into two halves by a train he had been hanging on to.

Local reports show that the-yet-to-be-identified man was warned of the dangers of hanging on to the moving train instead of finding a safe spot in the train to sit or stand.

The deceased is reported to have fallen underneath the train which cut him in two by the waist.

See the dead man’s photo below:

