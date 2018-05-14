Local News

Horror: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Huge Residential Skyscraper In Broad Daylight (Video)

 

Fire broke in the building

A massive fire has erupted in a high-rise tower in Dubai as a sandstorm swept through the city, Metro UK reports.

Terrifying footage taken by someone in a passing car shows the fire raging through several lower floors, while other pictures show it spreading to floors higher up.

The Dubai Media Office said the blaze started early this morning at the residential Zen Tower in the upmarket Marina district. It said residents have been evacuated and there were no injuries immediately reported.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

The skyscraper-studded city has suffered a spate of fires in its high-rises. Dubai passed new fire safety rules last year requiring buildings with quick-burning side panels to replace them with more fire-resistant cladding.

Authorities have previously acknowledged that at least 30,000 buildings across the United Arab Emirates have cladding or panelling that safety experts say accelerates the rapid spread of fires.

Watch a video showing the fire below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Bone-strengthening Drug May Be The Cure For Baldness…Here’s What New Study Revealed

RIP Dickson: Angry Workers Go Diabolical, Protest With Coffin Against Bayelsa Governor (Photos)

Yahoo Boys Saga: BBNaija’s Efe Ridiculed On Social Media (Photos)

Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria Releases 30-Man Provisional Squad…Check Out The Full List

Villagers Summon Native Doctor Alleged To Be Involved In Ritual Murder Of An 85-Year-Old Woman

Check Out The 2016 Rolls Royce Phantom Owned By The Oba Of Benin (Photos)

Double Blessing: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 21 Years Of Barrenness (Photos)

Ward Congress: Police Take Over Imo APC Secretariat

Slay Mama: Singer Simi Gets Tongues Wagging On Instagram With Hot New Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *