Horror: Only Surviving Son Kills Himself Inside Uncompleted Building Just 1 Day To His Father’s Burial

Aniekan Peter Sunday, a 46-year old man, has committed suicide in his uncompleted building, The Nation reports.

The incident occurred on Monday at Otomo in Ika Local Government of Akwa Ibom State.

Nobody could say last night why the man committed suicide.

The Nation learnt the deceased, the only surviving son of his parents, was expected to attend his father’s funeral next Friday.

Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ika Local Government Musa Rilwanu has visited the scene of the suicide.

Village Head Chief Sunday Thomas Mbaba described the incident as shocking.

He said: “Early this morning, a youth, Philip, informed me about the incident. I later went to the police station to inform the DPO.”

An indigene said the deceased packed into the building two weeks ago.

He said it was sad that he committed suicide, leaving his poor aged mother and relatives.

Police spokesman Odiko MacDon said he was not aware of the incident.

He said: “We will investigate the matter.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria