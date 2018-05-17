Local News

Horror: Pilot And Co-Pilot Dead As Plane Comes Crashing Into A Hillside

A cockpit of a crashed US-Bangla airplane lies on the crash site at the Tribhuvan International

Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal March 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

It has been reported two people have died after a cargo plane crashed in Nepal during bad weather Wednesday.

This is the latest aviation accident in the impoverished Himalayan nation.

According to a report by the Agence France Presse, AFP, the Makalu Air flight lost contact moments after takeoff and crashed into a hillside not far from its destination in the remote northwestern district of Humla.

The wreckage was found scattered across a mountain at an altitude of 3,900 metres (12,800 feet).

“Bodies of both the pilot and co-pilot have been recovered from the crash site,” district chief Madhav Prasad Dhungana told AFP.

“We believe it missed the route and crashed into a hillside, probably because of bad weather.”

Nepal has a poor road network and many remote mountain communities rely on planes and helicopters to bring in basic goods.

But the country has a dismal safety record, which is largely blamed on inadequate maintenance and poor management.

Nepal-based airlines are banned from flying in European Union airspace because of safety concerns.

