Horror: Two People Dead As Speeding Train Smashes Straight Into A Truck (Photos)

At least two people have been killed and 18 injured after a train smashed into a big-rig truck which had stopped on the tracks in Italy.

Three carriages derailed in the crash near the town of Caluso in Turin as emergency services raced to the scene at around 11.20pm on Wednesday night.

The first fatality was the engineer of the regional train, which had left Turin less than an hour earlier and was travelling to the suburb of Ivrea, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Later, one of two critically injured people who were flown by helicopter to a hospital died, it was reported.

One of the less seriously injured was reported to be a crew member, while the others were passengers.

Paramedics said a total of 18 people were injured, most of them not critically.

A passenger, 23-year-old Paolo Malgioglio, told the Torino Today news site that after the crash, he saw a scared passenger crouched down in a corner of the car who asked him to hold her hand.

She said she had trouble breathing and couldn’t feel her legs, he said.

“I tried to pull the door open but it was stuck,” said Malgioglio, who appeared uninjured. “I really don’t know how I made it out like this. I really don’t.”

Italian media reported the truck driver escaped the horror without injury.

The rig, which carried Lithuania license plates, was headed to a warehouse not far away, ANSA said.

The truck’s cargo wasn’t immediately known.

The Rfi regional railroad said the railway barrier had lowered properly before the train’s approach but for reasons unknown the truck smashed through the barrier and ended up on the tracks.

ANSA quoted a young woman who broke her leg in the crash as saying she felt as if she was being pushed from behind, then fell.

The passenger, who wasn’t identified in the report, said she feared she would die, describing the scene as terrible.

Rescuers were searching the wreckage looking for any trapped passengers.

