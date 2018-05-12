Hospital ‘I go Dye’ is building for his Community people in Delta state (Photos)

Comedian, ‘I go dye’ is currently building a hospital for his community people in Delta state.

He has announced his mission to make the world a better place than he met it in his own little way by catering to the basic needs of his people.

The father of one took to his IG page to share a model of the hospital he wants to build for his community in Delta state.

Sharing the above photo, the comedian wrote:

The challenges facing most people across Nigeria is the same, irrespective of our religious,political and ethnic backgrounds; in line with the United Nations Goal 3 ,I have commenced the building of an health care hospital in my community.We can make life more beautiful than we met it.

