Entertainment, Gossip

Hospital ‘I go Dye’ is building for his Community people in Delta state (Photos)

Comedian, ‘I go dye’ is currently building a hospital for his community people in Delta state.

He has announced his mission to make the world a better place than he met it in his own little way by catering to the basic needs of his people.

The father of one took to his IG page to share a model of the hospital he wants to build for his community in Delta state.

Hospital building

Sharing the above photo, the comedian wrote:

The challenges facing most people across Nigeria is the same, irrespective of our religious,political and ethnic backgrounds; in line with the United Nations Goal 3 ,I have commenced the building of an health care hospital in my community.We can make life more beautiful than we met it.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nigerians drag the heck out of Noble Igwe for listing major fraud fronts in Nigeria

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Olakunle Churchill, calls him “Papa Fraudster”

Azealia Banks and Cardi B drag each other on Twitter (Screenshots)

Nigerian woman celebrates her divorce, publicly expose all the side chicks that wrecked her marriage (PHOTOS)

Beautiful pre-wedding photos of actor John Dumelo and his pretty bride to be

Azealia Banks and Cardi B drag the hell out of each other on Twitter (Screenshots)

Comedian Oyemyke rains insults on Noble Igwe for snitching on suspected fraudsters (Video)

Noble Igwe mentions the major hide outs for fraudster, calls on EFCC to do more (See)

Yvonne Okoro explains why most female celebrities are single

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *