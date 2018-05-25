Hot Mama: Tiwa Savage Puts Curvy Shape On Display In Mouthwatering Photos

Tiwa Savage

Apart from being considered to be one of the most famous female musicians to have emerged from Nigeria, Tiwa Savage is also known to be a “style Queen”, who is always trying to ‘slay’ in new photos every now and then.

The “All Over” crooner has, over time, stunned her many fans on Instagram, where she boasts of a massive 4.7 million followers, with photos of her striking alluring poses for the camera. Some of those times, her posts have attracted backslashes from fans who feel she should be a little more serious in covering up her body since she is a mother. However, Tiwa Savage is not relenting in showing off herself online.

In her most recent posts on Instagram, the singer released some photos of herself wearing a black top and black pants. On a close look, her pants look like a two-piece design with a cut at her thighs.

As usual, some of her many fans have expressed awe at what they call her “pure class” while some others feel she is pushing herself too much just to look awesome for her followers.

See more photos below:

