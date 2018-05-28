Local News

Hot Mama: Tiwa Savage Sends Fans Into A Meltdown With New Mind-Blowing Photos

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has gotten her many fans talking on Instagram as she drops some new hot photos.

The “All Over” crooner is known for making frequent posts on her page, showing off photos of herself that often leave many followers divided on what to think about her.

It will be recalled that the singer was recently criticized for wearing an outfit that exposed her bum while on stage. She did not respond to the criticism.

In her most recent posts, the mother of one showed of her curves in a yellow top and pants.

See another photo below:

