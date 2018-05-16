Hotel cleaner lands in court for stealing customer’s phone

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a hotel cleaner, Abdulrahmon Shuaib, at the Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly stealing a customer’s cell phone, worth N25,000.

Shuaib, 22, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to the charges of stealing and attempt to escape from the police custody.

The Magistrate, Mrs Y. O. Aje-Afunwa, said that the accused should remain behind bars until the next adjourned date.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Peter Nwangwu, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on May 3 at Wix Hotel, situated at No. 7, Kujle Akinosi St., Oshodi, Lagos.

He said that the accused stole an XBO Android Phone, valued at N25,000, belonging to one Ganikale Hammed.

The prosecutor explained that the complainant, on getting to his room after it was cleaned, discovered that his cell phone was missing.

“Shuaib stole an Android phone belonging to the complainant, (a guest at the said hotel),’’ the prosecutor said.

He said that the cell phone was recovered from the accused.

Nwangwu also said that the accused made attempt to escape from the police custody.

“The accused, on May 7, at 3.40a.m after he was apprehended and handed over to the police for questioning, he made an attempt to escape by breaking the ceiling,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 106 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The case was adjourned until May 25, for a review of facts and sentencing.

-NAN