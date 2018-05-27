Entertainment, Gossip, News

House of Reps Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila purchases N75m G-Wagon with a customized ‘Assurance’ licence plates for his wife on her 50th birthday.

House of Reps Majority leader, Femi Gbajabiamila surprised his wife who has her 50th birthday today, 27th of May, 2018 with a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon that had customized ‘Assurance’ licence plates.

The video of him gifting his wife the luxurious gift was shared on Dele Momodu Ovation’s Instagram page, with the caption,

Wife of the Majority Leader House of Representatives Hon. FEMI GBAJAMILA gets accolades and assurances on her 50th birthday… Check out one of its kind Mercedes G-wagon…

Watch below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Liverpool forward, Mohammed Salah ruled out of world cup

One year after her divorce, Popular relationship expert, Amara, marries for the 3rd time!

Nigerian police beat up and bundle suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ into a van in Benin. (Photos + Video)

Enraged Pastor orders Church members out of wedding reception because of alcohol

Kim Kardashian looks a lot like North West in childhood photo

“Phones of VIP guests were stolen at my wedding” — Iheoma Nnadi calls out her wedding planner

UNN Final year Mass Comm student gets engaged on her birthday with Range Rover as ‘assurance’ (Video)

Swanky Jerry Slams Folks Trolling Tiwa Savage’s Outfit To Afro Repubulik

Aisha Buhari leads Wives of Governors to meet with Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *