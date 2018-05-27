House of Reps Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila purchases N75m G-Wagon with a customized ‘Assurance’ licence plates for his wife on her 50th birthday.

House of Reps Majority leader, Femi Gbajabiamila surprised his wife who has her 50th birthday today, 27th of May, 2018 with a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon that had customized ‘Assurance’ licence plates.

The video of him gifting his wife the luxurious gift was shared on Dele Momodu Ovation’s Instagram page, with the caption,

Wife of the Majority Leader House of Representatives Hon. FEMI GBAJAMILA gets accolades and assurances on her 50th birthday… Check out one of its kind Mercedes G-wagon…

Watch below:

