Housewife Kills Mother-In-Law With Pestle In Ebonyi (See What Happened)

A woman, Mrs. Chioma Ibina has mysteriously killed her mother in-law whose name was given as Mrs. Ibina at Ebyia Unuphu in Abakaliki local government area of Ebonyi State.

Narrating the incident, the husband to Chioma, Maduabuchi Ibina, who told Orient Daily that family members the previous night before the incident occurred caught Chioma with a wheelbarrow.

He said the noise of the wheelbarrow attracted one of his step mothers who opened her door but due to the darkness, she could not see anybody. But as she continued to raise alarm, some neighbours in the compound told her ‎it was Chioma who requested to use their wheelbarrow.

According to him, one of the neigbours accompanied his step mother to trail Chioma during which they discovered her strange behaviour. He said they started questioning her.

“She first argued that ‎ my mother wanted to use the wheelbarrow to carry firewood, but then they noticed that her body was soaked with blood.

They then forced themselves into the room where they saw my mother lying in the pool of her blood with her head crushed with pestle.

“They said before they could recover from the shock, Chioma had disappeared into the thin air”, he stated.

He further noted that there was no form of misunderstanding between him and his wife or any family member, adding that it was Chioma who served them food before he left with his friends for a wake keep.

Maduabuchi, however noted that his wife had playfully asked him not to attend the wake keep but that was settled amicably, wondering why his wife should commit such heinous act.

He said that where his wife was later seen was Nkwegu Police Station where she was crying uncontrollably and narrating her ordeal.

He said his wife who slept in the bush throughout the night before she was handed over to the police, said she was hypnotised when she was sleeping. That she could only remember that her mother in-law woke her up where she was sleeping under shade of trees in their compound.

Chioma’s husband recalled that he had earlier rejected to marry Chioma two years ago. But being the only son of the parent, he was persuaded to marry Chioma after she passed out from primary school.

He said their marriage was controversial as even her inlaws kicked against it, but Chioma threatened to commit suicide if her family stopped her from marrying Maduabuchi.

He recalled how Chioma was working very hard by helping his late mother to carry her goods to the market and how his late mother was pampering his wife.

