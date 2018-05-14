Local News

How Disappointed Robbers Almost Chopped-off A Young Lady’s Arm (See Graphic Photos)

A young Nigerian lady who is identified by her Facebook name as Tessy Osso, has taken to the social networking platform to post some graphic photos of herself showing the moment her hand was almost chopped off by armed robbers who attacked her in her home.

She posted the bloody’ photos and narrated thus; “My friends and my family please join me to thank the Lord armed robbers came to my house last night and couldn’t find anything to steel they rather cut my hand like this please pray for my quick recovering.”

See more photos below (viewer’s discretion is advised);

