News

How Doctors Viewed My Breast In Name Of Listening To My Heartbeat – Patient Narrates

A Twitter user, who was recently admitted at Garki hospital, Abuja has narrated how students doctors assigned to check her heartbeat started watching her breast instead.

“Was on admission last 2wks n i was given emergency blood transfusion, my body reacted to n it resulted to heart issues n irregular heartbeat..The painful part was that all these small small doctors saw my breast they saw my boobs all in the name of listening to heartbeat.

They were like 18 of them (Student Doctors in training) and the Senior doctors asked them to listen to my heartbeat one by one. I’m never going back to that hospital they can’t see my breast just like that and expect me to act normal

OMG i found one of the student doctors oo twitter is too much

One of them commented on ur post shame is now doing me oo I can’t deal anymore now i will have to leave twitter bcos he will always see my face here and remember that he has seen me naked,” she said.

Source – Juliablaise


You may also like

EFCC Has Recovered N500bn, Secured 486 Convictions Under Me – Ibrahim Magu

”I am not afraid to condemn the attacks on christians and churches” – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

How Young Nigerians, Professionals Can Get Jobs – Fashola

Politician Beats Up Wife, Accuses Rescuer Of Being Her Boyfriend

”Sack EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, now” – Reno Omokri tells President Buhari

Two Spoilt Nigerian Students Fight Dirty In UK Over Whose Dad Is Richer(Photos)

Deji Adeyanju tells EFCC to investigate Hushpuppi while reacting to the arrest of alleged Yahoo boys

President Buhari spotted in the market with Jigawa State governor (Photo)

Tramadol Abuse: Most Youths Have Lost Their Source Of Identity – Actor Majid Michel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *