How Eniola Badmus rolled in a Rolls Royce to the London premiere of her movie, Ghetto Bred (photos)

Eniola Badmus looked absolutely stunning in the black dress she wore to the London premiere of the movie Ghetto Bred, produced by her.

The movie features  Ushbebe, Yaw, Peggy Ovire, Bolanle Ninalowo, Jide Kosoko and many more.

The plus-sized actress showed up looking royal in a Rolls Royce to the event which held at the Unit 2, Maskeii Hall29 Bidder Street Canning Town London.

Below are pictures of Eniola Badmus at the event and also a short clip of the movie.

