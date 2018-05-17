Politics, Trending

How I Became Born-again – Yemi Osinbajo

 

Nigeria’s vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo has said he didn’t beg  to be put in his present position as VP and would rather vacate his office than compromise his Christian faith.

Osinbajo stated this on Tuesday, while responding to questions raised by some Christian leaders at the stakeholders’ meeting held at the new Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House, Makurdi.

 Catholic Bishop of Gboko, His Lordship, Williams Avenya, a speaker at the meeting said to Osinbajo “The point I’m trying to make is that a day is going to come when you, as the Vice-President, will bear the brunt of that problem of injustices in our land, especially those perpetrated on smaller ethnic groups that have no one to fight for them.

“So, as a Christian person, exonerate yourself from this situation,” the bishop advised the VP. Responding, the vice-president said:

“My Lord Bishop, you said you are not a politician, I am also not a politician. As a matter of fact, I’m also a priest and I’m a Christian, a born again Christian. Because I’m a born again Christian, my destiny is not determined by any man but by God who I serve.

“Let me assure you that under no circumstances, none whatsoever, will I give up my faith or refuse to stand up for my faith.

“You can take that to the bank. Even the position that I currently occupy, I did not ask for it and I’m prepared to leave it at a short notice.

“It doesn’t mean anything. I became a born again Christian after I became a professor, a professor of the law of evidence, a professor of proof.

“But when the Lord Jesus Christ met me, He persuaded me by showing me clearly that there is such a thing as the evidence of things that are not seen.

“It is because of the evidence of things that are not seen, it is because you can make something out of nothing that I stand here today as Vice-President.

“How possible can anyone say that the killing of women and children doesn’t matter because he is Vice-President or because he is President? How is that possible? Certainly, it cannot be for a person who is born again. A renewed mind will know that there is justice, there is consequence even if there is no justice here on earth.”


You may also like

Nigeria Police Force Reacts to Saraki’s Statement that IGP Idris is trying to “frame and implicate”

Femi Otedola set to contest Lagos Governorship Election

Nigerian lady Recounts How Men of SARS Coerced her into Giving them Money or Get Killed

Hypertension killing more people than any other condition – Prof. Omotoso

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th May

FCMB launches Flexx Entrepreneurship Masterclass Series for Nigerian students.

Saraki Raises Alarm of Alleged Plot by IGP to implicate him, PDP Backs Him

Can’t He Read? Embarrassing Video of IGP Idris Stammering as Reads Goes Viral

Why Buy Them Shoe Shinning Kits, Ben Bruce Reacts to Borno Youth Empowerment by their Senator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *