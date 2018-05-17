How I Became Born-again – Yemi Osinbajo

Nigeria’s vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo has said he didn’t beg to be put in his present position as VP and would rather vacate his office than compromise his Christian faith.

Osinbajo stated this on Tuesday, while responding to questions raised by some Christian leaders at the stakeholders’ meeting held at the new Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House, Makurdi.

Catholic Bishop of Gboko, His Lordship, Williams Avenya, a speaker at the meeting said to Osinbajo “The point I’m trying to make is that a day is going to come when you, as the Vice-President, will bear the brunt of that problem of injustices in our land, especially those perpetrated on smaller ethnic groups that have no one to fight for them. “So, as a Christian person, exonerate yourself from this situation,” the bishop advised the VP. Responding, the vice-president said: