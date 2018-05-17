How I Met Jesus Christ – VP Osinbajo

He made the disclosure while addressing Benue stakeholders on Tuesday night in the state capital, Makurdi.

Osinbajo also said that the Vice Presidential position meant nothing to him and he was ready to give it up at a short notice.

Osinbajo, a Professor of Law, was reacting to statements by Catholic Bishop of Gboko, Most Rev. William Avenya, said that the vice president had been silent in the face of killings, oppression of smaller tribes and the palpable fear of an Islamic agenda by the Buhari administration that he is a part of .

The vice president said, “My Lord Bishop, you said you are not a politician, I am also not a politician. As a matter of fact, I am also a priest and I’m a Christian, a born again Christian. Because I am a born again Christian, my destiny is not determined by any man but by God who I serve.

“Let me assure you that under no circumstance, none whatsoever, will I give up my faith or refuse to stand up for my faith. You can take that to the bank.

“Even the position that I currently occupy, I did not ask for it and I’m prepared to leave it at a short notice. It doesn’t mean anything. I became a born again Christian after I became a professor, a professor of the law of evidence, a professor of proof.

“But when the Lord Jesus Christ met me, He persuaded me by showing me clearly that there is such a thing as the evidence of faith that are not seen.

“It is because of the evidence of things that are not seen, it is because you can make something out of nothing that I stand here today as vice president.

“How possible can anyone say that the killing of women and children doesn’t matter because he is vice president or because he is president? How is that possible?

“Certainly, it cannot be for a person who is born again. A renewed mind will know that there is justice, there is consequence even if there is no justice here on earth.”

-Newshelm