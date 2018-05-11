How I Saved Two Robbers From Jungle Justice – Lady Narrates (Photos+Video)

An Instagram user identified as Ekemini Abia (@abuse_survivor) has taken to the social networking platform to narrate how she saved a group of theives from being lynched to death in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

She posted some videos from the scene of the incident and wrote; “So I managed to prevent jungle justice in my neighbourhood this morning.

“It took a lot to prevent the lynching of fellow human beings(who are thieves by the way). At a point, they started saying I am a relative of the thieves for not wanting them to carry out jungle justice.

“I was able to prevent the lynching before the SARS came to pick them up. Let’s grow beyond the need to take law into our hands no matter the situation!”

Watch the videos below;

